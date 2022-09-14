In an unfortunate incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, an accident victim was allegedly taken to hospital in a JCB. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the victim was taken to hospital in a JCB as the ambulance got late in arriving at the accident spot. Pradeep Mudhiya, Chief Medical & Health Officer said, "Victim had a bike accident in Barhi & called 108 but ambulance wasn't available as related agency providing ambulance services got changed. Ambulance was coming from nearby town & got late. Proposal sent for new ambulance."

Katni: Victim had a bike accident in Barhi & called 108 but ambulance wasn't available as related agency providing ambulance services got changed. Ambulance was coming from nearby town & got late. Proposal sent for new ambulance: Pradeep Mudhiya, Chief Medical & Health Officer pic.twitter.com/uhdF03pxuk — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

