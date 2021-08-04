Datia, August 4: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey to take stock of two collapsed building on Datia Gwalior road follwoing heavy rains. Notably, over 1,200 villages in North part of the state are reeling from floods follwoing heavy showers.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took stock of two collapsed bridges following heavy rains on Datia-Gwalior road, Datia during his aerial survey earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/SatTecpboc — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

