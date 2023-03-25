Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Anchal Kund Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara. He also offered prayers there. During Amit Shah's visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present. A video of BJP leader Amit Shah performing rituals and offering prayers at Anchal Kund Dham has also gone viral on social media. While addressing a rally in the state, Shah also requested BJP workers to step up their efforts and ensure that the party would win all seven Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district in the upcoming elections. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Step Up Efforts To Win All Assembly Seats in Chhindwara, Amit Shah Tells BJP Workers.

Amit Shah Visits Anchal Kund Dham in Chhindwara

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today visited Anchal Kund Dham in Chhindwara and offered prayers there. During this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present with him. pic.twitter.com/keR7ZRK3ca — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 25, 2023

