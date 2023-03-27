Maharashtra BJP MPs on Sunday protested in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar. In the video, MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party can be seen protesting against Congress leader Rahu Gandhi over his comments on Veer Savarkar. The video also shows the Maharashtra BJP MPs raising slogans and holding placards against Rahul Gandhi. A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi courted controversy when he said "I am a Gandhi and not Savarkar and Gandhis do not apologise," after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: Congress Leader Says He Isn’t Savarkar, Won’t Apologise (Watch Video).

Maharashtra BJP MPs Protest Against Rahul Gandhi

#WATCH | Maharashtra BJP MPs protest in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi's comments on Savarkar. pic.twitter.com/zEhIecvSic — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

