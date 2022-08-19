Celebrations begin as a crowd gathered in Mumbai to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami here today on August 19. The crowd witnessed girls making huge formations in an attempt to break the Handi to mark the auspiciousness of the occasion. The visuals from Dadar Nakshatra Lane are mesmerizing in all aspects.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Girls participate in the Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami Visuals from Dadar Nakshatra Lane, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0PwbhPd1y2 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

