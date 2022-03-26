In Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) observed Earth Hour 2022 by shutting its building’s lights. The world is observing Earth Hour by switching off lights in support of nature & the planet today, 26 March 2022, between 8:30pm-9:30pm

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai shuts its light to observe #EarthHour2022 The world is observing Earth Hour by switching off lights in support of nature & the planet today, 26 March 2022, between 8:30pm-9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/uVwpAofeeP — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)