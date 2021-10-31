Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pays last respects to actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru. Actor's last rites will be performed today at the same studio.

State honour being given to Kannada actor at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and others.

#WATCH | Mortal remains of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's being carried to Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, where his last rites will be performed today pic.twitter.com/P3feMw58hf — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

