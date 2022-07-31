Rakesh Asthana, the outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner, took the salute in his farewell parade at the New Police Lines on Sunday, July 31. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Arora as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police from August 1. Arora to take charge as new Commissioner on Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer was still now serving as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

#WATCH | Outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana takes salute in his farewell parade at the New Police Lines. pic.twitter.com/0RvoRqQt6X — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)