Pakistan comedian Momin Saqib had a funny solution to dealing with expected rain in Melbourne during the India vs Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. Saqib, who is popularly known as the guy from the viral, 'Mujhe maaro' meme, said that he has asked fans from both India and Pakistan to carry buckets with them for this match as it would help them clear the water from the field in case of a downpour. There is a rain threat looming large over the India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne today. Melbourne Weather Updates Live, IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022

Watch Momin Saqib's Hilarious Interview, Here:

#WATCH | Pakistani comedian Momin Saqib’s hilarious interview ahead of India, Pakistan clash in ICC World T20, in Melbourne, Australia pic.twitter.com/szszOrtjWX — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

