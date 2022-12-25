People were seen dancing and singing on Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive on Sunday morning as they celebrated Christmas 2022 with much fervor. Christmas is celebrated every year to remember the birth of Jesus Christ. The term ‘Christmas’ is derived from the Mass of Christ. Christmas 2022: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Organises Santa Claus Water Scooter Ride in Bhopal on Christmas Eve.

Christmas 2022:

#WATCH | People dance & sing at Marine Drive in Mumbai as they celebrate the festival of #Christmaspic.twitter.com/kG5nSwBTfl — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)