PM Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Faridabad praised Mata Amritanandamayi at the inauguration event of Amrita Hospital in Haryana. The hospital is managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. Speaking at the event PM Modi said, "Amma is an embodiment of love & sacrifice. She is an inspiration to all."

