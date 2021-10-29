Rome, October 29: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi today landed in Rome, Italy. PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy to attend the 16th G-20 Summit scheduled to begin from October 30. He will also hold a meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. Watch video of PM Modi arriving in Rome.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi arrives in Rome, Italy. He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi. pic.twitter.com/uq1rRC8e9Y — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)