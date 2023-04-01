Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 11th Vande Bharat train from Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapti railway station to Delhi. The ceremony to commission the train took place at Bhopal's Kamalapati Railway Station in the presence of the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. World Tuberculosis Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Lauches TB-Mukt Panchayat Initiative, Says ‘India Committed To End Tuberculosis by 2025’ (Watch Video).

PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Train

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati railway station Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also present pic.twitter.com/Aclm3FEy0i — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

