Ahead of the festival of Christmas 2022, President Droupadi Murmu visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. As per reports, the children sang Christmas carols for the President. President Murmu also offered prayers for the progress and welfare of humanity. She participated in celebrations and spent time with the children as well. As per reports, President Murmu visited the church a day before to avoid inconvenience to people on the Christmas day due to security and protocol. Christmas 2022 in Kolkata: City of Joy Glitters With Colours of Christmas Ahead of New Year 2023 Celebrations (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu Visits Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu visited Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi ahead of #Christmas pic.twitter.com/zGNZheLP7s — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

The President visited the church a day before to avoid inconvenience to people on the Christmas day due to security and protocol. — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)