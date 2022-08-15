The beating retreat ceremony is underway at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. The ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border is a daily military practice that the security forces of India (Border Security Force, BSF) and Pakistan (Pakistan Rangers) have jointly followed since 1959.

Watch Live:

#WATCH | Punjab: Beating Retreat ceremony underway at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on the occasion of #IndependenceDay#IndiaAt75https://t.co/go8dBir66g — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)