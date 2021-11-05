Stubble burning accounted for 36 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Friday, the highest this season so far, according to government air quality forecast agency SAFAR. After several warnings from government, stubble burning in Amritsar continues.

#WATCH | Punjab: Stubble burning continues in Amritsar; visuals from Attari village. pic.twitter.com/EjIEfOpUM8 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)