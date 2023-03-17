Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of new districts in the state. Speaking in the state assembly, Gehlot said, "...With the formation of 19 new districts, the state now has a total of 50 districts." He also said that his government had received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. Post this, a high-level committee was formed to examine the proposals. "We have received the final report...I now announce the formation of new districts in the state." Gehlot added. Rajasthan To Have 19 New Districts, Three New Divisions, Announces CM Ashok Gehlot in Assembly; Full List of Names Here.

Ashok Gehlot Announces Formation of New Districts in the State

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces the formation of new districts in the state; says, "...With the formation of 19 new districts, the state now has a total of 50 districts." pic.twitter.com/Fq7XQWdLYO — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

