After Imran Khan's ouster, Pakistan opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the new PM of Pakistan. Sharif was elected as the 23rd prime minister of the country after Imran Khan was voted out during the no-confidence motion called by the opposition party.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan opposition leader, elected new PM Source: PTV pic.twitter.com/lYcOeYbwQp — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)