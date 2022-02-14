While speaking on the hijab row, senior Congress leader and party's Tripura in-charge Dr. Ajoy Kumar took a dig at RSS. He said the khaki half pant that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wears should also be banned because that is also obscene. But we don't ask Gadkari Ji not to wear it. "Every rule is only for girls," he added.

