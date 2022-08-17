J&K’s LG Manoj Sinha lend his shoulder to mortal remains of ITBP jawans after the wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar. Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel died and 30 were injured on Tuesday morning after a bus carrying 39 security personnel, including Jammu and Kashmir police officials, skidded off the road and fell into a riverbed near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Srinagar: LG J&K Manoj Sinha lends a shoulder to the mortal remains of ITBP jawans after the wreath-laying ceremony. Seven jawans lost their lives after their bus fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam yesterday. pic.twitter.com/FNYIJZdst2 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2022

