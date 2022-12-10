The political drama in Himachal Pradesh continues as the supporters of Congress State President Pratibha Virbhadra Singh raise slogans against the party high command. In the video, the supporters can be heard saying "High command hosh me aao" etc. The supporters showcased an aggressive show after Singh's name was sidelined from the Himachal Pradesh CM post. On December 9, the supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla and stopped Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's carcade. Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh’s Supporters Block Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Carcade in Shimla (Watch Video) .

Pratibha Virbhadra Singh's Supporters Raise Slogans in Shimla:

#WATCH | Supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh raise slogans in Shimla pic.twitter.com/zfeh5vODwp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)