In a shocking incident, two private buses collided head-on with each other in Tami Nadu's Salem district. According to reports, several people have been reported injured. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. More details are awaited.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district; several reported to be injured. Further details awaited. (Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/8FAJ0KRizk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)