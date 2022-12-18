People residing at Tawang have shown confidence in the Indian Army and expressed their support, following the December 9 border clash where the Indian soldiers thwarted the Chinese attempt to change the status quo along the LAC in the Yangtse sector in Tawang. A local Konchuk Tsering said that they have not faced any problems here due to the presence of the Indian Army at the border and videos of recent incidents have filled them with vigour. India-China Faceoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says ‘Whether It Is Galwan or Tawang, Indian Forces Have Proved Their Bravery’

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Tawang, Arunachal: Konchuk Tsering, a local of Zemithang, India's last village just 10 km from LAC, says, "Videos of recent incident filled the local with vigour. We trust our Govt & Army&share very good relations with Army-ITBP.We sometimes tell them to train us too..." pic.twitter.com/l3K6UOi1kL — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

