Man tried to enter prohibited African Lion's moat area at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday was rescued by zoo authorities and later handed over to the police.

#WATCH | Telangana: A 31-year-old man who went close to an African lion moat area at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad was rescued by the zoo authorities and handed over to police earlier today pic.twitter.com/Xo4G7gL7pN — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

