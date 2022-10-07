A major fire broke out at a factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Friday evening. As many as three fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire. The incident took place in C block of Noida sector 3. People working in the factory have been rescued safely and no casualties have been reported. More details about the incident is awaited.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Thick black smoke rises from fire at a building in Noida's Sector 3. More details awaited.#UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/SRE6FdBthO — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)