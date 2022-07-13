Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday, July 13 announced free COVID-19 precaution dose for all adults citizen from July 15, 2022 i.e on Friday till the next 75 days. Thakur said "India is celebrating 75 years of independence. On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal, it has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost".

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "...It has been decided that from 15th July 2022 till the next 75 days, all citizens above 18 years of age will be given booster doses free of cost...This facility will be available at all government centres..."#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/kZSOqHZQLg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

