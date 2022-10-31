A part of a canal culvert collapsed in Chandauli's Saraiya village of Chakia Tehsil during Chhath pooja celebrations earlier today. The bridge was carrying many people during the incident but no injury has been reported said police. A few bricks of the bridge slipped & fell into the river during Chhath celebrations. Due to the heavy weight, the dilapidated bridge collapsed instantly, according to reports. During the collapse of the bridge, children and women who were present in and around the edges of the bridge started running away, resulting in a stampede situation. Villagers said that dozens of people fell into the canal after the bridge collapsed, although there was not much water in the canal due to which there was no major accident and all the people escaped unhurt. After receiving the information about the collapse of the bridge, the police reached the spot to carry out inspection. Karnataka Shocker: Boy Dies at Home While Enacting Hanging of Shaheed Bhagat Singh for School Event in Chitradurga

Watch Video of The Incident:

#WATCH | UP: A part of a canal culvert carrying many people collapsed in Chandauli's Saraiya village of Chakia Tehsil during #ChhathPooja celebrations earlier today A few bricks of the bridge slipped & fell into the river during #Chhath celebrations, but no one was injured: ASP pic.twitter.com/IQMykWjhrw — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

