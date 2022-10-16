On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to an ANI question on the value of Indian Rupee dropping against the Dollar as geo-political tensions continue to rise. She also spoke about the measures being taken to tackle the slide. Responding to the question, Sitharaman said that Rupee is not sliding but dollar is strengthening. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Finance Minister on Value of Indian Rupee Dropping Against the Dollar

#WATCH | USA: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam responds to ANI question on the value of Indian Rupee dropping against the Dollar as geo-political tensions continue to rise, on measures being taken to tackle the slide pic.twitter.com/cOF33lSbAT — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

