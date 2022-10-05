Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday conducted an aerial inspection of the rescue and relief operation being carried out to find the mountaineering trainees who were hit by an avalanche yesterday in Uttarkashi. At least 10 bodies have been recovered from the avalanche-hit area in Uttarkashi and a search is on for other 20 climbers who are still missing. Uttarakhand Avalanche: Savita Kanswal, Record-Setter Mountaineer Who Scaled Mount Everest, Among Those Killed in Uttarkashi Tragedy.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts Aerial Inspection of Avanalanche Hit Mountain:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts aerial inspection of rescue & relief operation being carried out to find the mountaineering trainees who were hit by an avalanche yesterday in Uttarkashi pic.twitter.com/Y6AsHyIsyI — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2022

