DIG PR Devi who is incharge of the investigation of the Ankita Bhandari murder case rejected reports of evidence tampering. He said that forensic team had collected the evidence before Vanatara resort was demolished and further probe into the incident is underway. Concerns have been raised over the demolition of the Vanantra resort in Ganga Bhojpur, Rishikesh, which was demolished after the revelations involving the murder of a 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari. Earlier reports said that the room of Ankita, which was sealed by police to save the forensic evidence, was the first to be demolished.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Forensic team had collected all the evidence from the Vanatara resort before its demolition (on Sept 24). All evidence found there being used in forensic investigation is safe; further probe underway: DIG PR Devi, SIT In-charge of #AnkitaBhandari murder case pic.twitter.com/fRjgcHKN2U — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)