BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he was very happy that all three candidates of BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik have been elected to the Rajya Sabha. "Dhananjay Mahadik ne aisa Dhobi Pachad lagaya" in last moments that he got more votes than Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut," Fadnavis said.

