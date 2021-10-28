On Monday, Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant who got bail in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, said "We have been waiting for this moment for 34,560 minutes, not for days. These children have been traumatized, going in the jail is traumatized. The system has to be improvised".

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case.

#WATCH | We've been waiting for this moment for 34,560 minutes. My wife was counting minutes not days. These children have been traumatized: Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant who got bail in drugs-on-cruise case by Bombay HC pic.twitter.com/1mfehaXCsZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

