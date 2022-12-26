Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. One of Bollywood's most loved actors' death came as a huge shock for fans, friends and family members. However, few people still question about the death of the actor and seek justice for him. A mortuary servant at Cooper Hospital has said that the injuries on his body showed that it was a murder and not a suicide. Roopkumar Shah said that "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later." Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Nitesh Rane Demands Narco Test of Aaditya Thackeray (Watch Video).

Watch: Injury Marks Present on Sushant Singh Rajput's Body Showed That It Wasn’t a Case of Suicide

