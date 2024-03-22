A water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Borivali on Friday, wasting a significant amount of water. The water flooded the streets near Shimpoli Metro Station. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video showed water gushing from the ruptured pipeline and flooding the road. Borivali Building Collapse: Two Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Injured After Portion of Building Collapses During Demolition Drive in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Water Pipeline Bursts in Borivali

#WATCH | Mumbai: Water pipeline bursts near Shimpoli Metro Station in Borivali. pic.twitter.com/mAgwDFfLWs — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

