On Thursday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said that we have not done anything yet. His statement came after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 3. Soren was summoned for investigation over contravention of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in a money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case in the Sahebganj district. "Jab Jharkhandi apni cheezo pe utar aayega, toh wo din door nahi jahaan aap logon ko yahaan sar chhupaane ka mauka bhi nahi milega," Soren said. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Accuses Centre of Misusing Government Agencies After ED’s Summon.

We Have Not Done Anything Yet

We have not done anything yet. 'Jab Jharkhandi apni cheezo pe utar aayega, toh wo din door nahi jahaan aap logon ko yahaan sar chhupaane ka mauka bhi nahi milega': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren pic.twitter.com/whwAkVxR1I — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)