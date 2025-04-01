The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for April 1, predicting varying conditions across major cities. Mumbai and Chennai will experience partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius. Delhi is set for a hot day with a high of 36 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong surface winds. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will also see partly cloudy skies, with Hyderabad experiencing haze. Kolkata will have warm weather with a high of 34 degrees Celsius under a partly cloudy sky. Shimla, on the other hand, will enjoy pleasant weather with mainly clear skies and a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius. No major rainfall predictions have been issued for these cities today. Heatwave Alert: April-June To Be Hotter Than Usual, More Heat Wave Days Likely in Many States, Says IMD.

