The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several Maharashtra districts including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, warning of rising heatwave and humidity over the next three days. Citizens are urged to stay indoors during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses. IMD predicts temperatures in parts of the state will rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius until April 11. This alert comes amid unusual weather patterns in Maharashtra, where unseasonal rainfall has been observed. Delhi, which experienced rain on April 10, will see normal temperatures today. Other major cities are likely to remain stable: Kolkata (34.62°C), Chennai (30.98°C), Bengaluru (30.55°C), Hyderabad (34.88°C), Ahmedabad (33.64°C), and Delhi (35.58°C), all with mostly clear skies. Shimla will also have clear skies on Friday, April 11. IMD Heatwave Alert: Mercury Goes Past 43 Degrees Celsius at 26 Places, Another Heatwave Spell Expected Next Week.

