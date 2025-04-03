In Mumbai, the forecast for April 3 indicates uncomfortably humid conditions with a high of 32°C and no rain expected. Delhi is set to experience hazy and hot weather with a predicted high of 37°C and no rain in sight. Chennai will see humid conditions with a blend of sun and clouds, a high of 34°C, and light to moderate showers and thunderstorms expected in isolated areas. Bengaluru's forecast calls for times of clouds and sun, with an afternoon thunderstorm likely, a high of 30°C, and an 87% chance of moderate rain. In Hyderabad, conditions will include times of sun and clouds with a thunderstorm expected, a high of 34°C, and no rain predicted. Shimla's weather will be hazy, with a high of 26°C and no rain anticipated. Lastly, Kolkata is forecasted to remain very warm with times of clouds and sun, a high of 37°C, and no rain expected, despite a Yellow Watch for thunderstorms in nearby districts.

