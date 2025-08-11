On Sunday, August 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Uttarakhand, warning heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms between August 10 and August 14. Earlier on Saturday, August 9, the weather agency had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, for the next four to five days in Telangana. IMD has also issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for today, August 11, predicting light to moderate rainfall. Mumbai is expected to receive 0.2 to 1.3 mm of rain on Monday, whereas Delhi is projected to witness no rainfall activity on August 11. Weather forecasting service Windy has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in Chennai and light showers in Bengaluru for today. Similarly, light to moderate showers are predicted for Hyderabad and Kolkata for August 11. On the other hand, Shimla is projected to receive 0.2 to 7 mm of rain on Monday. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts for Several Districts Till August 14.

