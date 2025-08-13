The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of moderate rainfall for Mumbai and neighbouring areas, with a yellow alert in place for August 13. Delhi is projected to witness light to moderate rainfall on August 13. The weather office has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in Chennai and light showers in Bengaluru for today. Similarly, light to moderate showers are predicted for Hyderabad and Kolkata for August 13. On the other hand, Shimla is projected to receive 0.2 to 7 mm of rain on Wednesday. Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red, Orange and Yellow Alerts Across State for Coming Week, Warns of Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall.

Mumbai Weather Today, August 13

Delhi Weather Today, August 13

Chennai Weather Today, August 13

Bengaluru Weather Today, August 13

Hyderabad Weather Today, August 13

Kolkata Weather Today, August 13

Shimla Weather Today, August 13

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)