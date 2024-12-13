Mumbai and Delhi will witness clear skies today, December 13, with temperatures ranging between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius and 10 to 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. On the other hand, the Southern cities of Chennai and Bengaluru are projected to receive light to heavy rainfall on Friday, according to weather forecasting service Windy. While Karnataka's capital is likely to receive 0.6 to 16 mm of rainfall, Chennai is expected to witness 1 to 12 mm of rainfall. Hyderabad and Kolkata are also likely to observe clear skies with temperatures ranging between 19 to 27 degrees Celsius and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively in both cities.

