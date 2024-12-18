Mumbai is expected to experience clear skies and a dip in temperature on Wednesday, December 18. Delhi will likely remain dry with clear skies, though temperatures are expected to be on the cooler side, hovering around 12-15°C at night. Chennai may see sporadic rain showers, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected in some areas, influenced by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Bengaluru will witness mild weather, with cloudy skies and occasional light rain, especially in the late afternoon. Hyderabad is set to remain dry with partly cloudy skies, but temperatures will dip in the evening. Kolkata will experience light to moderate rainfall throughout the day. Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold Wave in Parts of State, Pune’s Baramati Shivers at 7.8 Degrees Celsius; Check Details.

