The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness light rain, with moderate winds and cloudy skies throughout the day on Wednesday, December 25. Delhi will experience clear skies with cool temperatures, providing a dry and chilly winter day. Chennai is likely to see scattered showers, particularly in the coastal areas, with overcast conditions prevailing. Bengaluru is anticipated to remain dry, with pleasant weather and mild temperatures, ideal for outdoor activities. Hyderabad will experience cloudy weather, though rain is unlikely, with mild temperatures in the afternoon. Kolkata is expected to see intermittent light rain and cloudy skies, with a chance of slight temperature fluctuations. Cyclone Coming? In Weather Forecast, IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Andhra Pradesh for Next 2 Days Due to Low-Pressure in Bay of Bengal.

