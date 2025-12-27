Today’s weather forecast for major Indian cities will be largely dry with no significant rain, but winter conditions continue in the north. Mumbai and Hyderabad are expected to remain clear and pleasant with mild winter temperatures and no rain predicted. Chennai and Bengaluru will also see mostly dry, cool conditions with low chances of rainfall on December 27. Shimla will be cold with clear skies and winter chill. Delhi and northern regions will experience cold wave conditions with fog and chilly weather, although rainfall is unlikely. Kolkata and eastern areas will stay cool and dry, with temperatures on the lower side as winter persists. Overall, rain is not expected in these cities today, but fog and cold conditions may impact travel in parts of North India. Bihar Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Grips State As IMD Issues Alert for 27 Districts Including Begusarai and Madhubani.

