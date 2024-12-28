The weather in Mumbai and Kolkata is likely to be clear today, December 28, with the temperatures in both cities ranging between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and 18 to 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to weather forecasting service Windy, Delhi will witness light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, with 0.6 to 9 mm of rainfall throughout the day. On the other hand, the southern city of Chennai will also experience rainfall today. Similarly, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will observe clear skies with temperatures ranging between 18 to 25 degrees Celsius in Bangalore and 18 to 28 degrees Celsius in Telangana's capital. Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Cold Wave, Heavy Snowfall.

