The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies with light showers in some coastal areas. Delhi will remain clear with no rainfall, experiencing cool weather with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 24°C. Chennai is likely to see intermittent light rain, with temperatures around 28°C during the day and 22°C at night. Bengaluru will enjoy mild, dry weather with temperatures between 19°C and 26°C, while Hyderabad will remain dry with clear skies and temperatures ranging from 18°C to 26°C. Kolkata is expected to have cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the afternoon, and temperatures will range between 18°C and 28°C. Shimla will experience cold, clear skies with temperatures ranging from 4°C to 12°C, with no rain expected. Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: IMD Forecast Moderate Rainfall Accompanying Thunderstorms in UP.

Mumbai Weather Today, December 29

Delhi Weather Today, December 29

Chennai Weather Today, December 29

Bengaluru Weather Today, December 29

Hyderabad Weather Today, December 29

Kolkata Weather Today, December 29

Shimla Weather Today, December 29

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)