Major Indian cities will experience clear skies on February 10, with comfortable temperatures. Mumbai (27.75°C), Kolkata (22.29°C), Bengaluru (25.55°C), Hyderabad (29.52°C), and Delhi (23.33°C) will see sunny weather. Chennai (27.81°C) will have scattered clouds, while Ahmedabad (28.9°C) may experience a few clouds. Overall, the day will be warm in most regions, with pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. No major weather disturbances are expected. Weather Forecast Today, February 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

