India is experiencing warm and sunny weather on February 9, 2025, with major cities reporting higher-than-usual temperatures. Mumbai and Chennai are seeing hazy sunshine, with highs of 32°C and 33°C, respectively, while New Delhi enjoys clear skies and a pleasant 25°C. Bengaluru and Hyderabad also remain warm, with temperatures reaching 31°C and 34°C. In the east, Kolkata is slightly cooler at 28°C, while Shimla sees mild conditions with a high of 18°C. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Assam and Meghalaya. The ongoing warm spell raises concerns about potential impacts on winter crops, prompting farmers to stay vigilant.

