As per the latest IMD report, weather conditions across major cities in India are expected to vary today, February 22. In Mumbai, the minimum temperature is 19 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius and a mainly clear sky. Delhi will see temperatures ranging from 11 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius, with mist expected throughout the day. Chennai will have a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, with morning fog or mist and partly cloudy skies later. Bengaluru will experience a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius and a hazy, partly cloudy sky. Kolkata will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. Finally, Shimla will experience chilly conditions, with temperatures between 13 degrees Celsius and 3 degrees Celsius and a partly cloudy sky. Weather Forecast Today, February 21: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 22

Delhi Weather Today, February 22

Chennai Weather Today, February 22

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 22

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 22

Kolkata Weather Today, February 22

Shimla Weather Today, February 22

