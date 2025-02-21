The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for major cities on February 21, predicting mostly clear skies with some regional variations. Mumbai will see a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius, with clear skies throughout the day. Delhi is expected to experience misty conditions, with temperatures ranging from 12 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius. Chennai will have fog or mist in the morning and a partly cloudy sky later, with temperatures between 22 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will see mainly clear to partly cloudy skies, with highs of 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively. Kolkata may witness thunder and lightning development, while Shimla will remain mainly clear, with a maximum of just 3 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, February 20: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 21

Delhi Weather Today, February 21

Chennai Weather Today, February 21

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 21

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 21

Kolkata Weather Today, February 21

Shimla Weather Today, February 21

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)